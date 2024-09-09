Electricity prices in Estonia low on Tuesday, but spiking in evening

The price of electricity in Estonia will be very low at midday on Tuesday, hovering near zero. Come evening, however, it will soar to €332 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the price of electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange will dip below zero. At 7 a.m., the price will rise sharply to €90 per MWh, before dropping again to €29 per MWh at 8 a.m. After that, from 9 a.m., prices will remain very low, even falling below zero again.

At 6 p.m., however, prices will start rising sharply, reaching €163 per MWh, before peaking between 8-9 p.m. at €332.92 per MWh.

The price of electricity in Estonia on Tuesday will average €56.20 per MWh overall.

To the south, Latvia and Lithuania will see average prices nearly twice as high as Estonia's on Tuesday, exceeding the €100 per MWh mark.

To the north in Finland, meanwhile, electricity will be extremely cheap all day, averaging just above zero.

During the cheaper morning and daytime hours on Tuesday, electricity prices in Finland will match those in Estonia. Prices will remain close to zero in Finland, however, even as prices in Estonia rise above €90 at 7 a.m. and rise even higher again in the evening.

Electricity prices in Estonia have been falling since last Wednesday, when the Estlink 2 undersea power cable between Estonia and Finland, which had been out of commission for months following a fault, was brought back online.

