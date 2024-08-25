Estonia's electricity prices to see sharp hike Monday, Finland's near zero

While Sunday saw electricity prices in Estonia dip into the negatives in the morning and afternoon, on Monday prices will be high all day, peaking at more than €300 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The average price of electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange on Sunday fell below €40 per MWh. On Monday, however, this average will more than triple to reach €130.82 per MWh.

The hourly price won't fall below €84 per MWh at all that day, when the price will peak at €305 per MWh between 9-10 p.m.

Prices in Latvia and Lithuania will match Estonia's on Monday. To the north, however, the average price for the day in Finland will be just €1.97 per MWh.

Over the past week, electricity in Estonia averaged €103.35 per MWh, remaining more or less steady on week. In Finland, the average for the week stood at €5.80 per MWh.

Electricity transmission between Finland and Estonia has been severely hampered by the undersea power cable Estlink 2 being out of service since January; the power link is slated to finish repairs in mid-September.

