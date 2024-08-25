Estonia's electricity prices to see sharp hike Monday, Finland's near zero

News
Electricity transmission lines.
Electricity transmission lines. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While Sunday saw electricity prices in Estonia dip into the negatives in the morning and afternoon, on Monday prices will be high all day, peaking at more than €300 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The average price of electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange on Sunday fell below €40 per MWh. On Monday, however, this average will more than triple to reach €130.82 per MWh.

The hourly price won't fall below €84 per MWh at all that day, when the price will peak at €305 per MWh between 9-10 p.m.

Prices in Latvia and Lithuania will match Estonia's on Monday. To the north, however, the average price for the day in Finland will be just €1.97 per MWh.

Over the past week, electricity in Estonia averaged €103.35 per MWh, remaining more or less steady on week. In Finland, the average for the week stood at €5.80 per MWh.

Electricity transmission between Finland and Estonia has been severely hampered by the undersea power cable Estlink 2 being out of service since January; the power link is slated to finish repairs in mid-September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Hara Port exhibition hall collapses into sea

17:14

Pärnu County livestock farmers facing increased wolf attacks

16:19

Estonian Institute of Historical Memory presents new WWII refugee database

15:34

Estonia's electricity prices to see sharp hike Monday, Finland's near zero

14:49

Justice minister: Renting prison space could bring state over €30M annually

13:27

Casino halls increasingly closing doors, online casino numbers rising

11:43

Former EU ambassador to Ukraine: The war has united Ukrainian nation

10:27

Estonian president awarded Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Zelenskyy

24.08

US Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

24.08

Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.08

US Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

24.08

Estonian butter shortage likely to last one month, followed by price rise

24.08

Jaak Madison: EKRE leader could have ousted Reform Party from office in 2022

24.08

Ukrainian-language education in Estonia to fade away in the coming years

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend

24.08

EKRE leader: I must apologize to our supporters about Jaak Madison

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo