Electricity prices in Estonia to be negative for several hours on Sunday

Electricity prices to consumer in Estonia will run into negative numbers for several hours on Sunday.

The prices quoted on the Nord Pool exchange, Estonian area, show negative prices from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ranging from -€4.31 to -€7.01).

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. the price is negligible at -€0.01 per Mwh, then at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prices are exactly zero. Low prices return at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (+€0.01 per MWh).

However the average for the day will be over €50 per Mwh, and peak hourly price is €131.88 (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

The same phenomenon was seen Saturday, when negative prices were quoted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., reaching -€10 per Mwh for four of those hours.

Latvia and Lithuania too will see negative prices equal to Estonia's, though in Finland, the overall daily averages on the Nordpool are negative, -€2.71 per Mwh on Saturday and -€1.04 on Sunday.

