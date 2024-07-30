Energy companies push back on frequency balance fee

Pylon at an Enefit Power plant.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Electricity sellers Alexela, Eesti Energia and Elektrum have turned to the court to complain about the fee introduced by the Competition Authority to pay for disconnecting from the BRELL grid, writes Postimees.

Sandra Salumäe, an advisor at Alexela's legal department, told the newspaper that the Competition Authority does not have the mandate to set the fee and companies are not satisfied with the fact that they have to start collecting it.

The authority told Postimees the tariffs follow the law.

From February of next year, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, will leave the Russian and Belarusian electricity grid and join the European network. Afterward, more effort must be made to maintain its frequency.

Transmission Systems Operator Elering has started to organize tenders to find reserve capacity, which should swing into action if production and consumption become unbalanced.

It will be financed by the new balance service tariff priced at €5.31 per megawatt hour.

In total, after joining the European network, consumers' electricity bills could increase by an average of 3 percent.

