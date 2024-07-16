Baltic TSOs end BRELL electricity agreement with Russia, Belarus

Elering launches Estonia's first synchronous compensator in Püssi.
Elering launches Estonia's first synchronous compensator in Püssi. Source: Rene Kundla / ERR
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) on Tuesday sent a notice of their intention to decouple from the Russia-controlled BRELL electricity system in February 2025.

Elering, AST, and Litgrid gave notice to Russian and Belarusian operators that they do not plan to extend the parallel energy system operation agreement, known as BRELL. The agreement defines the Baltic's operating terms in the Russia-controlled electricity system IPS/UPS.

The notice, signed by the leaders of the three TSOs in Riga, said the agreement would expire on February 7, 2025.

On February 8, the Baltic TSOs will disconnect Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian electricity systems from IPS / UPS and will start a joint isolated operation test.

The synchronization of the Baltic electricity systems with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area is planned for February 9, 2025.

CEO's of Elering, AST, and Litgrid at the signing on July 16, 2024. Source: Elering

Kalle Kilk, Elering's chairman of the board, said the electricity systems of the three Baltic states are already prepared for emergency synchronization at any moment, if that becomes necessary.

"In Estonia, during the last five years, most of the objects of the electricity network which ensure the stability and reliability of the electricity system, including three synchronous condensers, have been completed. The last of the major constructions is the reconstruction of the Viru-Tsirguliina high-voltage power line, which is 90 percent complete and will be fully operational again by winter," Kilk said.

Work is also underway in Latvia and Lithuania.

Until now, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have operated in the Russian-controlled IPS/UPS system. Synchronization with Continental Europe Synchronous Area will allow for independent, stable and reliable frequency control of the Baltic state's electricity grids and will increase energy security in the region, Elering said.

The EU supported the transition with €1.2 billion.

Editor: Helen Wright

