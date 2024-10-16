X!

Estonian TSO completes key project in Baltic power grid synchronization

The newly completed 330-kilovolt (kV) Mustvee distribution station. October 2024.
The newly completed 330-kilovolt (kV) Mustvee distribution station. October 2024. Source: Elering
A 330-kilovolt (kV) distribution point has been completed in Mustvee that constitutes a crucial part of the Baltic countries' upcoming synchronization with the Continental European power grid, Elering announced Wednesday.

Work on the Mustvee project began in May 2023, and included the construction of a new distribution point and control building as well as a new 330 kV reactor, Estonia transmission system operator (TSO) the company said in a press release.

The main contractor for the project was Connecto Eesti AS.

The completion of the new distribution station allowed for approximately 80 kilometers of the Viru-Mustvee overhead power line to be dismantled. This, in turn, eliminated restrictions on landowners that had been imposed by the power line's protective zone along its route.

Construction of the Mustvee distribution station cost approximately €11.9 million. Synchronization-related investments are being funded up to 75 by the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF); the remaining 25 percent of the necessary investments are being covered in Estonia by congestion charges.

According to Elering, all construction work related to the major synchronization project is nearly complete, with only updates to IT and control systems remaining.

These updates will help ensure the independent operational capability of the power grid as Estonia, together with Latvia and Lithuania, disconnects from the Soviet-era BRELL grid connecting them to Russia and Belarus and synchronizes with the Continental European grid instead.

Synchronization is scheduled to take place next year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

