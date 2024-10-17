State aid registry shows false renewable energy support statistics

Elering will no longer publish data on renewable energy subsidy recipients on its website and is now directing those seeking more detailed information to the state aid registry. However, the registry does not reflect accurate subsidy amounts, as the Ministry of Finance has indicated that the registry's data is currently being updated.

In previous years, the list of renewable energy subsidy recipients could be accessed on TSO Elering's website, but in recent years this information has not been fully available there. Instead, Elering now directs people to seek the information in the state aid registry.

"Renewable energy subsidies are considered state aid," explained Liis Eiser, Elering's communications project manager. She stated that Elering provides all data on renewable energy subsidy recipients to the Ministry of Finance, which consolidates and publishes the information in the state aid registry.

"Publishing the same data in multiple places isn't practical given the workload and history involved, and it increases the risk of errors," Eiser added.

Elering's website still offers aggregate data on renewable energy subsidies by type, showing that a total of €75.6 million in subsidies was paid out last year.

However, when checking the state aid registry for the list of recipients who received state aid from Elering, the registry shows a total of only €48.6 million for last year's subsidies – a discrepancy of €27 million.

Geili Heinmaa, the Ministry of Finance's spokesperson, acknowledged that the amount listed in the state aid registry is incorrect, and the accurate total is the €75.6 million noted on Elering's website.

"As of now, the smaller figure is indeed shown in the state aid registry because earlier aid decision consolidations were made, leading to discrepancies. The company is currently working on correcting its data in the registry," Heinmaa said.

The renewable energy support scheme was introduced in 2007 to help bring new renewable capacities to the market. Since 2021, this support is no longer paid to production facilities established after that year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!