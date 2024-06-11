Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will disconnect their electricity systems from the Russian and Belarusian network (BRELL) on February 8, 2025. From February 9 they will continue as part of the Continental European network.

The desynchronization process, which has lasted for almost 20 years, will come to an end in early August when the Baltics inform Russia and Belarus that they do not want to be part of the new annual period starting next February, said Jaanus Uiga, deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources.

When the countries disconnect from BRELL on February 8, they will exist as an island for one day. On February 9, they will connect to the continental European electricity grid via a connection between Lithuania and Poland, said Karin Maria Lehtmets, head of the energy markets unit at the Ministry of Climate.

Kalle Kilk, chairman of the board of transmission system operator Elering, said Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have made preparations for the decoupling and could function autonomously as a so-called electricity island if needed. However, joining the continental European grid is better for security and the electricity trade.

Upon joining, EU law will automatically extend to the management of the Baltics' electricity systems, officials told journalists on Tuesday.

The three countries are the last EU member states not connected to the European network. The switchover will not result in changes for ordinary consumers.

However, the desynchronization could lead to a negative reaction from Russia and asymmetric countermeasures, experts have said.

The entire desynchronization project will cost €1.6 billion, of which Estonia's share is approximately €300 million. EU funding paid for 75 percent of the work.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

