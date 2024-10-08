X!

Decoupling from the Russian system might lead to even higher energy prices

News
Electricity transmission tower at an Enefit Power plant.
Electricity transmission tower at an Enefit Power plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's upcoming disconnection from the Russian electricity grid could increase consumer electricity bills – though the exact amount will only be clear after the disconnection takes place.

Erki Sapp, a member of the board at Elering, told ERR that the electricity market price should not increase as a result of desynchronization from the Russian grid. "Since production capacities and transmission capacities remain largely the same, there should be no impact on the day-ahead market price," he explained.

On the other hand, Armen Kasparov, head of energy trading at Eesti Energia, suggested that the electricity market price might rise during certain hours after desynchronization. It all depends on how much production capacity Elering reserves to maintain the required frequency.

"If power plants are put into reserve, there will be less supply in the market, and a smaller supply means a higher price. I believe that within the first three months, it will become clear how the system will function independently and how many plants we will actually need to keep in reserve," Kasparov added.

However, the cost of maintaining reserve capacity could have a greater impact on consumers and electricity producers.

Keeping power plants on standby is estimated to cost around €60 million per year. Initially, the plan was to collect the reserve capacity fee from both consumers and producers. However, the Ministry of Climate has since set this plan aside, and discussions are now focused on a six-month transition period or relief measure, during which Elering would cover the cost of keeping power plants on standby.

Sapp mentioned that various options are still being considered, with one possibility being to temporarily use congestion revenue to cover the costs. This revenue comes from the transmission capacities that system operators profit from.

Elering has calculated and revealed that if such a relief measure is not implemented, the additional cost for consumers and producers would increase the end consumer's electricity price by roughly 2-3 percent, or more precisely, €5.31 per megawatt-hour.

Kasparov predicted that a relief measure would likely be implemented: "Most likely, yes, because nobody wants to pay that €5.31, and our producers would be at a disadvantage compared to Latvian, Lithuanian and Finnish producers. Our consumers would also be worse off."

According to Kasparov, it is crucial for the system operators of the three Baltic states to agree on how to share the reserve capacity cost.

"This is very important because it primarily affects our renewable energy developers and any other developers who want to enter the Estonian market, even those planning to build dispatchable power plants. If you know that your cost in Lithuania is zero but €5 in Estonia, you simply won't come here to build – you'll do it elsewhere," Kasparov explained.

Estonia plans to disconnect from the Russian electricity grid starting next February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonian schools favor consistent rules for smart devices over outright ban

19:46

Tallinn City Government proposes March 9 as Memorial Day for 1944 bombings

19:32

Estonian Refugee Council advising specialists in Ida-Viru County and Tallinn kindergartens

19:06

Lineup announced for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's documentary competition

18:41

PPA: Over half of motorbike accidents in Estonia caused by riders themselves

18:04

Estonian short film Sauna Day wins grand prize at Brno Film Festival

17:29

RMK qualifies all five firms planning to process wood in Estonia

17:03

EDF calls 59 reservists for Okas snap exercise

16:32

Gallery: First anniversary of October 7 attacks marked in Tallinn

16:10

EOK chair candidate: Team Estonia should be an independent foundation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15:00

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

07.10

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

07.10

President Alar Karis: Tear down the wall of restrictions around Ukraine

07.10

Woman blacklisted for lending to individuals sues Estonian FSA

07.10

Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee proposes changes to parental benefits

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo