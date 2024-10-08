Price of electricity to drop threefold Wednesday

On Wednesday, the average daily electricity price in the Nord Pool power exchange's Estonia price area is €23 per megawatt-hour. The price was last this low almost two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the average price of exchange electricity in Estonia is exactly €23 per megawatt-hour, which is roughly three times lower than on Tuesday.

However, the price will rise significantly, reaching €80 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Between midday and 6 p.m., the price will drop below €10 per megawatt-hour.

In Latvia and Lithuania, the price is the same as in Estonia, while in Finland, the average daily price is even lower, at €5.3 per megawatt-hour.

The last time the daily average price was this low in Estonia was on September 27, when the market price of electricity price was €14 per megawatt-hour.

Last week, electricity prices in Estonia were very high: the weekly average price was €131 per megawatt-hour, with the highest daily average recorded on Wednesday at €241.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!