Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

This Monday, October 14, electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange will average around €132.70 per megawatt-hour (MWh) – marking a sharp increase from the day before.

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Monday will be €132.66 per MWh – nearly nine times more expensive than Sunday's average of €15.30 per MWh.

Monday's prices will peak from 8-10 a.m., with prices ranging from €250-280 per MWh, and again from 7-9 p.m., with prices between €254-267 per MWh.

Electricity prices will be similarly high in Latvia and Lithuania. To the north, Finland's daily average price will be a few euros lower.

Electricity prices in Estonia exceeded €130 per MWh on Monday, October 7 as well. Prices were significantly lower for the rest of the week, however, and didn't exceed a daily average price of €86 per MWh. On Wednesday, the average stood at just €23 per MWh.

In weekly terms, electricity prices for the past week in Estonia averaged €60.67 per MWh. In Finland, electricity was even cheaper, averaging €26.52 per MWh over the week.

--

