Electricity price to remain high on Thursday

Lightbulbs (photo is illustrative).
Lightbulbs (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Thursday (October 3), the average electricity price will be lower than on Wednesday, but it will still spike significantly during the morning and evening hours.

Overnight, the electricity price on the Nord Pool will remain below €100 per megawatt-hour.

However, starting at 7 a.m., the price will rise to €250, and for the next two hours, it will exceed €300 per megawatt-hour.

Prices peak between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when it will reach €345 per megawatt-hour.

In the afternoon and evening, the price will remain above €200, only dropping lower after 9 p.m.

Electricity prices saw a significant jump on Wednesday, with the daily average reaching €241 per megawatt-hour and peaking at €500 during peak hours.

The last time electricity prices were this high in Estonia was in early January.

Similarly high prices have been seen in Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania. In both Estonia and Finland, the price increase has been attributed to cloudy, cool, and calm weather, as well as the maintenance or repairs of two nuclear power plants in Finland. However, according to Finnish forecasts, electricity prices are expected to drop significantly by this weekend.

