Electricity price to reach nine-month high on Wednesday

On Wednesday (October 2), the average price of electricity in Estonia will rise to €241 per megawatt-hour, with prices peaking at €500 during the busiest hours. The last time electricity prices were so high was in January.

The average price on Wednesday will be €241.37 per megawatt-hour, with prices remaining very high throughout the morning, daytime, and evening.

Only during the nighttime hours will the price drop below €100 per megawatt-hour.

The peak will occur in the morning: between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. at €484 and will remain that high for the next three hours.

The price of electricity will be similarly high on Wednesday in Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland.

In Finland, the main reason cited is the cold and calm weather.

According to forecasts, electricity prices are expected to remain high on Thursday as well, but a significant drop is anticipated by the end of the week.

In Finland, both nuclear power plants in Loviisa and Olkiluoto are currently undergoing maintenance or repairs, which are expected to be completed this week.

Additionally, maintenance work has also disrupted electricity connections between Finland and Sweden.

