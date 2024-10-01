X!

Electricity price to reach nine-month high on Wednesday

News
Lights in Tallinn's Old Town.
Lights in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Wednesday (October 2), the average price of electricity in Estonia will rise to €241 per megawatt-hour, with prices peaking at €500 during the busiest hours. The last time electricity prices were so high was in January.

The average price on Wednesday will be €241.37 per megawatt-hour, with prices remaining very high throughout the morning, daytime, and evening.

Only during the nighttime hours will the price drop below €100 per megawatt-hour.

The peak will occur in the morning: between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. at €484 and will remain that high for the next three hours.

The price of electricity will be similarly high on Wednesday in Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland.

In Finland, the main reason cited is the cold and calm weather.

According to forecasts, electricity prices are expected to remain high on Thursday as well, but a significant drop is anticipated by the end of the week.

In Finland, both nuclear power plants in Loviisa and Olkiluoto are currently undergoing maintenance or repairs, which are expected to be completed this week.

Additionally, maintenance work has also disrupted electricity connections between Finland and Sweden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

01.10

Benjamin Klasche: Germany is moving to the right one state at a time

01.10

Tallinn to buy out Kalamaja Basic School building from Sõõrumaa for €5 million

01.10

September weather in Estonia set several temperature records

01.10

Electricity price to reach nine-month high on Wednesday

01.10

Juhan Parts: The coalition is down to its pants and vest on climate policy

01.10

City of Tallinn: Food festival tried to dodge reusable container rules

01.10

Estonian expert: Three possible outcomes for Israel's latest Lebanon invasion

01.10

NBA's Portland Trail Blazers end Heri Drell training camp contract

01.10

Commission: No high risks associated with e-voting

01.10

Leatherback turtle washes up on Estonian beach

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

01.10

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September Updated

01.10

Southern Estonia sees sharp increase in thefts in recent months

01.10

Estonian expert: Three possible outcomes for Israel's latest Lebanon invasion

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

01.10

Leatherback turtle washes up on Estonian beach

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo