Statistics: Estonia's industrial production down 3 percent in June

Timber industry (photo is illustrative).
Timber industry (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
This June, the total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia fell by 3 percent on year, with output up by 4 percent in electricity production but down 2.3 percent in manufacturing and 19.7 percent in mining, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, highlighted that the volume of industrial production declined in most manufacturing activities this June, according to a press release.

"Looking at the larger industries, output in June decreased in the manufacture of wood (3.9 percent) and electrical equipment (7.4 percent), and likewise by a few percent in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (1.2 percent) and fabricated metal products (2.2 percent)," Bunder said.

Among the major industries, she continued, output grew in the manufacture of food products (14 percent), including dairy products (25.4 percent) as well as rubber and plastic products (7.6 percent).

This June, 66.8 percent of the total production of Estonian manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with June 2023, the sales of manufacturing production remained almost unchanged this year, increasing by just 0.4 percent according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales were up by 1.2 percent, while export sales remained steady on year.

Compared with this May, seasonally adjusted total industrial production declined by 3.5 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.9 percent.

In energy production, electricity production volumes (in megawatt-hours, or MWh) and heat production in June increased by 13.2 and 13.4 percent, respectively, on year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

