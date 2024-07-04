Statistics: Estonia's industrial production volumes down 1 percent on year

Industry (Photo is illustrative).
Industry (Photo is illustrative). Source: Jevgenia Parv/Jõhvi Municipality Government
According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in May 2024, the total production of Estonia's industrial enterprises was 1 percent lower than in May last year.

Among the three industrial sectors, output increased by 2.1 percent in electricity production but decreased by 0.7 percent in mining and 1.4 percent in manufacturing.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in May, the decline in the volume of industrial production was the smallest it has been so far this year. "The same applies to manufacturing volumes, since in May there was actually a slight increase in output for half of manufacturing activities," added Bunder.

Looking at the larger industries, output decreased in May in the manufacture of wood (7 percent), electrical equipment (6.8 percent), and computers and electronic products (5.7 percent). Among the major industries, there was an increase in output in the manufacture of food products (6.7 percent), fabricated metal products (1.7 percent), and rubber and plastic products (7.6 percent).

In May, 68.1 percent of the total production of Estonia's manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Changes in the volume of industrial production. Source: Statistics Estonia

When compared to May 2023, the sales of manufacturing production were down by 3.4 percent in May this year according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 12.3 percent on year, while export sales grew by 1.8 percent.

Between April and May 2024, the seasonally-adjusted total amount of industrial production grew by 3.9 percent, while manufacturing production was up 3.2 percent.

As concerns energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 14.6 percent this May, while heat production was up 1 percent.

Volume index and trend of production. Source: Statistics Estonia

More information is available here, here and here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

