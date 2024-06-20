Industrial producer price index falls on year, but rises on month

News
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
News

The producer price index of industrial output increased by 1.0 percent in May 2024 compared with April and decreased by 1.6 percent compared with May last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The index expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and export.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said, compared with May 2023, the index was most affected by price decreases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of food products.

"Rising prices in the repair of machinery and equipment and in the manufacture of electronic equipment and fuel oils had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices decreased by 0.8 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.7 percent in the manufacture of food products," she noted.

Compared with April 2024, the index in May was primarily affected by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products and metal products. It was also influenced by falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils.

Last month, the export price index rose by 1.6 percent compared with April. The greatest price increases were registered for electricity, for agricultural products, and in mining and quarrying. Prices of petroleum products, food products, and leather products and footwear declined the most. In comparison with May 2023, the export price index fell by 0.6 percent.

The import price index rose by 1.7 percent in May compared with April. Prices of electricity, mining and quarrying, and chemicals and chemical products increased the most. The greatest fall was seen in the prices of petroleum products, food products, and furniture. Compared with May 2023, the import price index increased by 0.3 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Tallinn hands over annual Summer Capital title to Pärnu

13:20

Estonia working on AI-based solutions to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

12:44

Jana Toom: Circus to continue following European elections in Estonia

12:16

City of Tartu planning modern makeover for other public river beach too

11:51

Gallery: ERKI Fashion Show 2024 winners announced

11:25

Jefimova's coach speaks of pride at European Championship gold

10:50

Victory Day, Midsummer celebrations to be held in Tartu

09:55

Eesti 200 board refuses to move up leadership election

09:52

Organic food producers feeling impact of decline in purchasing power

09:43

17-year-old Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins European Championship gold

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

09:28

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France

19.06

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.06

Estonia drops further in 2024 international competitiveness rankings

07:21

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

19.06

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo