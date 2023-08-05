RMK invites to celebrate Nature Day with organized hikes across Estonia

RMK has scheduled various nature sightseeing trips in Estonia from August 12 to 19. The tradition began in 2018 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and culminates each year with a festive evening in Lahemaa National Park.

Visitors can enjoy nature hikes this year from August 12 to 19.

Participation is free; both local residents and tourists are welcome, but due to the limited number of places it is necessary to register (link in Estonian). There are nearly 40 planned treks, ranging between 2 to 5 kilometers and lasting approximately 2 to 4 hours.

The "Tsitre White Night" event in Lahemaa National Park will conclude the week of treks with a summer evening featuring light installations and games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!