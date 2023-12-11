Gallery: RMK lights up eight nature tourism destinations

The Rauna viewing platform in Viidumäe illuminated.
The Rauna viewing platform in Viidumäe illuminated. Source: ERR
Estonia's State Forest Management Center (RMK) illuminated eight beautiful nature tourism sites for two weekends toward the start of December.

The illuminated objects included the Viidumäe, Iisaku, Mäekonnu, Rauna, Simisalu and Valgesoo viewing platforms and the Kabli, Riisa and Tõrvanina nature education trails. All sites are within a few kilometers of RMK visitors' centers.

The light show, dubbed "Christmas in the Woods" marked the end of an RMK project to renovate 82 nature tourism sites for €6.2 million.

Editor: Merili Nael, Rene Kundla, Marcus Turovski

