Gallery: RMK lights up eight nature tourism destinations

Estonia's State Forest Management Center (RMK) illuminated eight beautiful nature tourism sites for two weekends toward the start of December.

The illuminated objects included the Viidumäe, Iisaku, Mäekonnu, Rauna, Simisalu and Valgesoo viewing platforms and the Kabli, Riisa and Tõrvanina nature education trails. All sites are within a few kilometers of RMK visitors' centers.

The Rauna viewing platform in Viidumäe illuminated. Autor/allikas: ERR

The light show, dubbed "Christmas in the Woods" marked the end of an RMK project to renovate 82 nature tourism sites for €6.2 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!