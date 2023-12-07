Christmas tree prices at malls start at €15 in Estonia this year

This year, the prices for Christmas trees at stands outside shopping malls in Estonia start at €15. As usual however, the cheapest option is to bring home a spruce tree from one of the state forests with the help of the RMK's homepage or Christmas tree app, where prices range from €3 to €13.

In Estonia, the cheapest way to find a Christmas tree for your home is to get one yourself from the one of the country's state forests usng the specially-desgned Christmas tree app.

The State Forest Management Center's (RMK) prices remain unchanged from previous years, meaning a tree up to one meter tall can be fetched from the forest for just €3. Trees up to two meters in height are €8, while three-meter trees are €13.

"The prices will not be increased in the state forest," Toomas Haas, forest manager of the RMK's Tartu County branch, confirmed to ERR.

According to Haas, a thousand fir trees have already been sold this week alone. However, the busiest time is usually the week just before Christmas. The interest in spruces from Estonia's state forests has remained fairly consistent year after year, with an average of 10,000 spruces sold.

Christmas trees for sale. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Haas said it was good to take children and pets along when collecting a tree from the forest this year, but advised people not to bring smaller children this time as the snow is very deep on forest trails.

OÜ Kangro, which sells fir trees in Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam) Market and Central Market, as well as at a number of large shopping malls, charges between €15 and €110 for a fir tree. Naturally, the taller the tree, the higher the price.

There is also a selection of potted Christmas trees, with smaller ones costing €15 and larger ones €25. The price of a natural tree is much higher, with prices ranging from €65 to €120.

OÜ Artiston sells fir trees in Tallinn and Tartu, as well as in the shopping malls of a lot of smaller Estonian towns. According to their price list, the cheapest spruce is €15, while the most expensive is four- to five-meters high, and sells for €192.

Christmas trees for sale. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Fir trees at Artiston range from €29 to €300, while Serbian spruces are also up for grabs at €30 each. Silver firs costing €24 to €30 are also on sale, which Artiston says is the longest-lasting fresh spruce.

Eesti Kuusk OÜ will begin selling trees in shopping mall parking lots from Friday. The company has however, already opened its own e-shop, where smaller fir trees cost €25 and taller ones are €50.

In Hortes, Christmas tree prices start at €17.90 for a tree between 80 and 125 cm tall. At Hansaplant, on the other hand, the smallest Christmas tree on sale is between 150 and 175 cm in height and costs €27.99

More information about how to select a tree from a state forest using the RMK's Christmas tree app is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!