Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

It's official, the festive season is here after Tallinn's far-famed Old Town Christmas market was officially opened Friday, attracting a capacity crowd to Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) at the outset. The fayre will be open through to January 7, 2024.

The event was marked by a concert.

Among the large crowds which gathered were tourists, who told AK they were here to enjoy the market, while some others found the snow appealing.

Local residents came to watch the lighting up of the Christmas tree, AK reported (see gallery).

While the lights are now on and the market is open, there are still some niceties to be concluded: On Sunday, advent is to be declared, with the lighting of a candle; Santa's grotto also opens for the youngsters on this day.

Through the festive period, live performances will take place on the stage set up in the square, both on Saturdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sundays (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) with folk dance troupes Sõleke and Leigari, modern dance troupes JJ Street and Tantsugeen, Irish dance group Solas and singers Birgit Sarrap and Mihkel Matiisen being among those performing.

The market stays open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while hot drinks stalls remain open to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 p.m. weekends.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!