First advent candle to be lit on Tallinn's Raekoja plats this Sunday

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), and Tallinn's Dean Jaak Aus will light the first advent candle on the Christmas tree at Raekoja plats on Sunday (December 3) at 4 p.m.

The traditional candle lighting ceremony will be accompanied by Christmas songs performed by a united choir from the congregations of the Tallinn Deanery.

Participants include the Concert Choir and Chamber Choir Canorus of the EELK Tallinn Kaarli Church, the mixed choir and chamber choir Aktiva of Jaani Church, the Chamber Choir of the Holy Spirit Church, the mixed choir Laudate Dominum of the St. Mary's Cathedral, the chamber choir of Peeteli Church, the Mission Choir, and the Tallinn Chamber Choir.

This year, the square in the Old Town will host a 14-meter-high spruce tree and the Christmas Market opened yesterday (December 1).

As part of the European Green Capital project, from December 1-3, light shows will be presented in five locations in the old town: "Imagine" at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Commandant's Garden; "Raba" at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Harju Hill Park; "Mets" at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Hirvepark; "Blossom" at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM in Toompark; and "Maakene" at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Towers' Square (Tornide väljak).

