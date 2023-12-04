Gallery: First advent in Kuressaare

On Sunday, the first Advent candles were lit on Christmas trees in Estonia.

In Kuressaare, the simultaneously lighting of the first Advent candle and the Christmas tree in the town center has grown increasingly symbolic, bringing more and more Christmas-loving islanders together each year.

The first Sunday of Advent was celebrated with the Dean Anti Toplaan and the Mayor of Saaremaa, Mikk Tuisk, on the Old Town square. The Advent lights were blessed in Kuressaare's Laurentius Church.

The main Christmas tree for Saaremaa Municipality this year was hauled to the center of Kuressaare from Aste village 10 kilometers away.

Kuressaare is a city on the island of Saaremaa in Estonia. It is the administrative center of Saaremaa Municipality and the seat of Saare County. Kuressaare is the westernmost city in Estonia.

