Tartu Christmas village and ice rink to open this Sunday

Tartu's annual Christmas village and ice skating rink open up to the public for the festive season this Sunday. The Christmas village is open until January 7, while Tartuvians will be able to continue enjoying skating rink right up until March 3.

This year's Tartu Christmas village features a series of glass pavilions showcasing Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture, the Tartu Song and Dance Festival and the Tartu Marathon, which is soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Children's favorites from years gone by including swings, carousels, a Christmas-themed chandelier and, of course, the city's main Christmas tree will all be back on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) for the festive season. There will also be the opportunity to take a sleigh ride through the town or pony ride in the main square.

There will be three Advent candle lightings in the square in December, with the visual performance "I see…" by actor and director Kaili Viidas also taking place each Sunday at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

The action kicks off this Sunday, December 3, at 5 p.m., with Mayor Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Dean of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Kristjan Luhamets on hand to greet the crowd.

Tartu Winter Dance Day 2022. Source: Michael Cole

Over the following weeks, there will be plenty of events happening in the square, including a traditional folk dance day, Latin party, Christmas craft workshops and the chance to meet "Jõuluvana" (Estonia's Santa Claus).

The full program for this year's Tartu Christmas village can be found (in Estonian) here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!