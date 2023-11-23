Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

On Thursday, Tallinn's main Christmas tree arrived in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). The tree will be the focal point of Estonian capital's traditional Christmas market, which opens on December 1.

This year's Christmas tree had been growing in the village of Nabala, Kiili Municipality. However, after getting a little too close to overhead powerlines for comfort, it was removed and brought to the center of the capital for the festive celebrations.

"While last year's Christmas tree had grown very, very close to a house and the family would have had to take it down sooner or later anyway to ensure safety, this year's superstar turned out to be a fir tree that grew under some power lines and had already become slightly dangerous. So, instead of simply chopping it down or cutting off the branches, the tree will be moved to Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) in all its glory," said Tallinn city elder Monika Haukanõmm.

This year's Tallinn Christmas Market opens in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) on December 1 at 6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!