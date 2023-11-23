Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

News
The Christmas tree being placed in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).
The Christmas tree being placed in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Thursday, Tallinn's main Christmas tree arrived in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). The tree will be the focal point of Estonian capital's traditional Christmas market, which opens on December 1.

This year's Christmas tree had been growing in the village of Nabala, Kiili Municipality. However, after getting a little too close to overhead powerlines for comfort, it was removed and brought to the center of the capital for the festive celebrations.

"While last year's Christmas tree had grown very, very close to a house and the family would have had to take it down sooner or later anyway to ensure safety, this year's superstar turned out to be a fir tree that grew under some power lines and had already become slightly dangerous. So, instead of simply chopping it down or cutting off the branches, the tree will be moved to Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) in all its glory," said Tallinn city elder Monika Haukanõmm.

This year's Tallinn Christmas Market opens in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) on December 1 at 6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Kersna: With effort, education minister could find funds for teacher pay raise

17:33

Klen Jäärats named new ESTDEV CEO

17:20

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

17:19

Experts say Estonia needs civil defense service

16:46

Fortaco Estonia to open up new Narva production plant

16:15

Kalle Laanet: Competition monitoring needs new momentum in Estonia

15:57

Prime minister: President taking opposition's side

15:48

€1.35 million allocated to major smart buoy network project

15:19

Artist Anna-Liisa Sääsk wins Viljandi Folk Festival logo design competition

14:39

Exercise Decisive Lancer joins military, civilian forces in crisis preparation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

22.11

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

22.11

Estonia moves spring break up one week

22.11

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

22.11

Researcher: Tallinn does not understand architectural value of Linnahall

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

22.11

This year's Tallinn Christmas tree grew too close to power lines

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: