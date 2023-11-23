Narva gets two official Christmas trees this year

This year, Narva will have not one official Christmas tree, but two. While initially, the plan has been to install as many as three Christmas trees in the city, due to budgetary constraints, in the end, there will be one tree in front of Narva Town Hall and another in the usual spot on Peetri plats.

When a city has more than one heart, it has to have more than one Christmas tree. In-keeping with tradition, Narva's main Christmas tree has once again, been placed in the city's central Peetri plats.

It is there that the city government building is locates and where Narva residents usually go to ring in the New Year. However, this year, the city's residents will also have chance to step into the Christmas spirt in the city's historical center, with a second tree being placed in the newly-renovated Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

"The Town Hall building has now become an administrative building and is a building of great importance, where a range of events take place and our city council operates and does its work," explained Natalja Šibalova, director of Narva City council's economy department.

"We are thinking and hoping that this idea will be liked by the city's residents and also visitors and that it will happen again next year,"

People from Narva, who ERR spoke to seemed to be in favor of having another tree.

"It already looks beautiful, and if you put decorations on it, it will be a nice place to take pictures and to walk around. I really like it, it's definitely nice to look at," Anastassia, Narva resident, told ERR.

The tree in Narva's Town Hall Square may also have a symbolic meaning, as no one in the city knows or remembers whether one has ever been installed there in Christmases gone by. So, it seems highly likely, that this is the first time a Christmas tree has ever been on Narva Town Hall Square.

This year's Narva Christmas Village will also be in Town Hall Square this year. Last Christmas, it took place in the courtyard of Narva Castle.

