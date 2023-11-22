This year's Tallinn Christmas tree grew too close to power lines

Once December arrives, there will be a host of Christmas-themed events happening in Tallinn. The tree chosen to take its place at the center of this year's Tallinn Christmas market had been growing dangerously close to electricity lines in a village in Harju County.

"The time for Christmas fairy tales in Tallinn starts on December 1, when the Christmas market opens at 6 o'clock in the evening. Together with the city's guests, we will switch on the lights of Tallinn's most prestigious Christmas tree. As always, it will be a really festive event with a concert from the Valge Gospel," said Tallinn city elder Monika Haukanõmm.

The tree selected as the centerpiece of this year's Christmas market had been growing dangerously close to power lines in the village of Nabala in Kiili Municipality. According to Haukanõmm it would have had to be cut down in any case.

The process of the tree being taken down and brought to Tallinn to fulfil its Christmas destiny can be followed live on the city government's Facebook page.

"While last year's Christmas tree had grown very, very close to a house and the family would have had to take it down sooner or later anyway to ensure safety, this year's superstar turned out to be a fir tree that grew under some power lines and had already become slightly dangerous. So, instead of simply chopping it down or cutting off the branches, the tree will be moved to Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) in all its glory," said Haukanõmm.

As has become traditional, Tallinn Christmas market will be assembled around the Christmas tree. "We have a partner for the Christmas market, it is not put on by the City of Tallinn. We are looking forward with great excitement to the new Christmas market," Haukanõmm said.

Throughout the month of December, there will be plenty of events going on in the capital's Old Town. Haukanõmm picked out "Living Windows" as one of the highlights.

"There will be 'living windows' on Viru tänav, which means that you can walk along the street and stop at different shop windows from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and watch musicians and dancers perform," she said. The musicians playing will be from the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA) will perform, led by Siim Aimla, with dancers from the Estonian Dance Agency (ETA).

The biggest New Year celebrations in Tallinn will, as usual, take place in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), starting from 9 p.m. on December 31.

"Before we reach the main event, when the year changes over and the president gives his speech, we will have performances by different bands including Laine and Trad.Attack!, with Nublu closing out the evening," Haukanõmm said.

However, as far as fireworks are concerned, the City of Tallinn will not organize any this year as it has done previously. "We have decided not to do that, and instead we have planned a spectacular light show in Freedom Square," Haukanõmm said.

The reason for cancelling the fireworks is not due to a lack of money, but to prevent the damage they cause to the environment, Haukanõmm added.

