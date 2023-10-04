Tartu seeking Christmas tree

Tartu Christmas Village of Light.
Tartu Christmas Village of Light. Source: Silver Gutmann
Estonia's second largest city Tartu is looking for a Christmas tree at least 15 meters high to display on its central square this year.

The city government said it is awaiting offers from landowners who are willing to cut down a suitable spruce tree.

It specifies the height and that it must be accessible with heavy machinery.

The tree must be within 100 kilometers of Tartu.

Anyone with a suitable offer should contact the council.

Tartu's Christmas market – known as the Village of Light – will open on December 3 and close on January 7, Visit Estonia says.

Editor: Helen Wright

