Tartu's ice skating rink to open on December 3

Tartu's ice skating rink will officially open on December 3 and preparations started on Monday.

The 1,000-square-meter rink will be built on Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) around the Kissing Students fountain, as usual. It will be open until March 3, which is longer than usual.

"The skating rink is a very popular and beloved part of Christmas in Tartu, both among the townspeople and visitors, so we decided to extend the skating season this year so that you can still skate during the winter school holidays," said Maarja Liba, manager of Tiigi Seltsimaja which organizes the rink.

Construction will start next week and the city's Christmas tree will be installed on the square on November 28.

The annual "Village of Light" will also open on December 3, the first advent Sunday.

--

