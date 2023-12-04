Gallery: First advent candle lit in Narva and Jõhvi

First Advent in Narva.
First Advent in Narva. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
The first candle of Advent is lit on Peetri plats in Narva on Sunday, December 3.

Irina Janovitš, chair of the Narva City Council, and Vladimir Batuhtin, pastor of the congregation of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church in Narva, simultaneously lit the first candle of Advent and the Christmas tree in Peetri plats. The choir of Narva's Estonian Language House and the Jun-Ost dance group performed during the event.

In Jõhvi, the administrative center of Ida-Viru County, the main Christmas tree grows as a permanent tree along the central square. However, for the second winter in a row, a candle-lighting ceremony was held on the music field near the Jõhvi concert hall, with the participation of involved locals.

The Christmas angel ignited the Advent candles, while Maris Toomel, mayor of the municipality, and Peeter Kaldur, Pastor of the Jõhvi Mihkli congregation (the church of St. Michael), spoke at the event.

