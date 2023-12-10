Wintry Hiiumaa hosts pop-up glögg cafes

News
Glögg cafe in Kärdla, Hiiumaa on Saturday. December 9, 2023.
Glögg cafe in Kärdla, Hiiumaa on Saturday. December 9, 2023. Source: ERR
News

Saturday marked Hiiumaa's second annual Glögg Cafes Day – with which the Western Estonian island, already known for its summertime pop-up cafe days, hopes to encourage tourists to visit during the off-season too.

This year's Glögg Cafes Day kicked off at Kärdla Central Square, where people could enjoy fresh pancakes, say hello to Santa Claus and grab a mug of hot mulled wine.

In addition to food and drink, many pop-up glögg cafes also provided visitors with entertainment or activities as well, such as Hiiu-dialect crossword puzzles at the Kärdla School cafe.

Hiiumaa's summertime pop-up cafes are already an annual staple. One of the ideas behind the newer Glögg Cafes Day is the hope to show people that the island – Estonia's second largest, after neighboring Saaremaa – is worth visiting in the off-season as well.

"Extending that [tourist] season is indeed one of our goals," acknowledged Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster director Kristel Üksvärav. "There's not enough room for everyone here in July alone, which is our peak season."

Üksvärav noted that this year's visitor numbers have actually indicated higher numbers in May and September as well already, as well as improved results for the island.

From idea through execution, nearly a month of planning went into Merekaru, a pop-up glögg cafe open at Orjaku Harbor on Saturday. Despite being open for one day only, it still offered guests a delightful menu.

"What we've made here are those good, sort of Christmassy baked goods," said Merekaru host Margit Kääramees. "The glögg has to be made from homemade juices, and then we've got grilled lamb sausages coming up, and a pot on the fire with stew going, lamb liver pate sandwiches... All sort of slightly different things."

In all, 23 cafes across Hiiumaa participated in this year's Glögg Cafes Day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:20

EKRE council: People must come together to stop government's power politics

16:17

Estonian court: Defense Forces vaccination requirement legally groundless

15:12

Wintry Hiiumaa hosts pop-up glögg cafes

13:55

Center whip: Two options for finding extra funding for Estonian healthcare

12:24

Estonian ski team hit by COVID at Östersund World Cup

11:21

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

10:14

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

09.12

Estonian-founded World Cleanup Day to be named international UN event

09.12

Reform MP: Fine for hitting a pedestrian on a crossing should be €3,000

09.12

Bank of Estonia chief: Continuing decline in exports not a hopeful sign

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

11:21

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

09.12

Reform MP: Fine for hitting a pedestrian on a crossing should be €3,000

09.12

Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

09.12

Bank of Estonia chief: Continuing decline in exports not a hopeful sign

10:14

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: