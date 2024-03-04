Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

People on the northern coast of the island of Saaremaa were treated to a mesmerizing spectacle late Sunday night. The northern lights were also visible from other parts of Estonia.

The auroras, known as the northern lights (aurora borealis) and the southern lights (aurora australis), are an optical phenomenon occurring in the higher layers of the atmosphere, caused by the collision of charged particles emitted from the sun (known as solar wind) with particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

The average altitude where auroras occur is about 105 kilometers above the Earth's surface. The likelihood of aurora events is closely related to geomagnetic storms, as both are caused by the same phenomenon – solar winds.

