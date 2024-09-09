Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

Biologist and nature photographer Urmas Tartes said the northern lights are likely to be more active than usual in the coming months. If they are strong, they should be visible across Estonia.

Tartes told the radio show "Vikerhommik" the sun is expected to experience an "active period", which will lead to an above-average number of opportunities to see the aurora.

"It goes in a nice cycle, as nature always does. A couple of years ago, there was a previous period when there were a few more of them, and now the same is coming back," he said.

Due to the warm start of autumn, it will also be more comfortable for us to observe than normal, the biologist added.

Tartes said the sun starts to set at a normal time in August and at the beginning of September. It is also easy to see the lights before going to bed.

It is easier to see the lights when there is a clear horizon, he explained, adding it can be harder to see the aurora in south Estonia due to the forests.

"But what this very active time of the year means is that sometimes, some nights, even in southern Estonia, there may even be northern lights in the sky," Tartes said.

He also encouraged listeners to look at the sky on warm evenings.

"When the northern lights are strong, we can see them right overhead all over Estonia, and this happens a little less often than watching on the beach."

