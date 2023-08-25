Tallinn 'Culture Night' festival takes place this Friday

Gram-Of-Fun.
Gram-Of-Fun. Source: Marleen Muhuste
Tallinn's "Culture Night" ("Kultuuriöö") festival takes place this Friday, August 25. The event features live music, excursions, workshops, performances, exhibitions and debates in a number of locations throughout the capital, all of which are organized by young people.

The "Night of Culture" festival stretches across the Estonian capital, from the heart of the Old Town to Pirita and Lasnamäe.  

Friday evening in Tallinn's Old Town will be filled with music. The action gets underway from 4 p.m. with the gala concert "Our Music," performed by the Estonian Chamber of People with Disabilities.

At 7.30 p.m., there will be the chance to dance the Lindy Hop with the Tallinn Swing Dance Society on the terrace of the Harju Café.

There will also be musicians and DJs performing at Uisumäe, Raekoja Plats (Town Hall Square), the Danish King's Garden (Taani Kuninga Aed) and Harjumägi.

Among the best-known are Modulshtein, string quartet Lõõm, saxophonist Nikita Korzoun and pop band Gram-Of-Fun.

There will also be panel discussions, film screenings and plenty more events during the evening.

The main festival program is free for everyone to attend. More information can be found (in Estonian) here and here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

