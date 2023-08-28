Gallery: Second Hennessy Urban Festival at Põhjala factory

The second Hennessy Urban Festival took place in Tallinn on Saturday, as one of the last major events of summer.

Estonian artists, joined street food vendors selling their wares, accompanied by several musicians performed, one of them being well-known artist Kitty Florentine.

The event was the second of its kind and took place at the Põhjala brewery (see gallery) in Kopli.

