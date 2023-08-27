Photos: Night of Ancient Lights in Tallinn's Inglirand

News
Night of Ancient Lights at Inglirand in Tallinn.
News

The Night of Ancient Lights was celebrated with a concert and bonfires near the Russalka Monument in Inglirand on Saturday.

The musical side of proceedings was catered to by Estonian Voices and Loconuts – young musicians from the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet.

In addition to several bonfires that popped up along the shoreline, one of the fires lit at sundown was surrounded by water.

The bonfires of the Night of Ancient Lights remember their historical predecessors that served the purpose of sending messages or illuminating mooring sites. The Night of Ancient Lights has become a late August tradition over the last few decades in Estonia.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

