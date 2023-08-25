'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

A bonfire on a platform in the sea pff Tallinn on the Night of Ancient Bonfires (photo taken 2021).
A bonfire on a platform in the sea pff Tallinn on the Night of Ancient Bonfires (photo taken 2021). Source: Tallinn City Center Government.
This Saturday, August 26, is the Night of the Ancient Bonfires (Muinastulede öö), a time when fires are lit in coastal areas of Estonia, including in Tallinn.

Notwithstanding its name, the event became an annual one in 1992 and is also marked in Finland; in past times, fires were often lit in prominent seashore locations, as a navigation aid for ships at sea, and also for signaling purposes.

In practice, nowadays the night marks the end of summer.

Public areas where bonfires and other attractions can be viewed include the Port of Noblessner, in North Tallinn.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

