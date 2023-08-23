Gallery: Ninth Urissaare Country Festival attracts crowd of over 2,000

Urissaare country festival 2023.
More than 2,000 people attended the Urissaare country festival (Urissaare kantrifestival) in Pärnu County last weekend.

The event was the ninth of its kind and featured: Liis Lemsalu and the Tarvo Valm Band, Traffic, Country Couple (Finland), Robirohi, Boogie Company, The Wildcard, Ivar Kannelmäe Band, VJ Mart Saar, Lõõtsavägilased, Bonanza Bros, Univere Laine and Urissaare Rantšo House Band (see gallery).

Next year's Urissaare country festival takes place August 16-17.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Menu

useful information

