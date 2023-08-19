Gallery: Viljandi Guitar Festival organizes summer concerts in Noblessner

News
Mari Jürjens and Krista Citra Joonas gave a joint concert at the Noblessner Wambola Surf & Bar podium.
Open gallery
68 photos
News

Mari Jürjens and Krista Citra Joonas gave a joint concert at the Noblessner leisure center as part of the Viljandi Guitar Festival. Two more guitar concerts are scheduled for late August.

Beginning in June, the October Viljandi Guitar Festival has hosted guitar performances at the Wambola podium in Noblessner.

There will be two more guitar evenings this summer: on August 23, guitarist and songwriter Jonas F.K. performs at Wambola and on August 30, the Weekend Guitar Trio, comprising Mart Soo, Robert Jürjendal and Tõnis Leemets, takes the stage.

The Weekend Guitar Trio will celebrate its 30th birthday with the series' final concert, which will feature a cross-section of its three decades of activity.

Wambola Surf & Bar is a water sports and nautical center at pier no. 44 and on the minesweeper Wambola M311.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

15:00

Kristin Tattar became European champion before her home crowd

14:36

Ida-Viru County leaders test-fly to south Finland

13:55

Gallery: Viljandi Guitar Festival organizes summer concerts in Noblessner

13:07

Food-themed community program to launch at Tallinn Art Hall

11:27

Akkermann wants to channel car tax revenues into roads

10:59

Environmental agency seeks new owner for Viidumäe Center on Saaremaa island

18.08

Director Sander Joon receives President's young cultural leader award

18.08

This year's famous Peipsi onion harvest half the size

18.08

Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

18.08

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

18.08

Estonian politicians not in favor of legalizing cannabis

18.08

Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

18.08

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

18.08

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

18.08

Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: