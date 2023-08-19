Gallery: Viljandi Guitar Festival organizes summer concerts in Noblessner

Mari Jürjens and Krista Citra Joonas gave a joint concert at the Noblessner leisure center as part of the Viljandi Guitar Festival. Two more guitar concerts are scheduled for late August.

Beginning in June, the October Viljandi Guitar Festival has hosted guitar performances at the Wambola podium in Noblessner.

There will be two more guitar evenings this summer: on August 23, guitarist and songwriter Jonas F.K. performs at Wambola and on August 30, the Weekend Guitar Trio, comprising Mart Soo, Robert Jürjendal and Tõnis Leemets, takes the stage.

The Weekend Guitar Trio will celebrate its 30th birthday with the series' final concert, which will feature a cross-section of its three decades of activity.

Wambola Surf & Bar is a water sports and nautical center at pier no. 44 and on the minesweeper Wambola M311.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!