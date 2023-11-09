Estonian artists Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine perform sold-out show in New York

News
Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine perform at the Performa Biennial in New York.
Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine perform at the Performa Biennial in New York. Source: Eleri Ever
News

Estonian contemporary artists Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine's performance "As Long as the Blood Beats in our Fountains" premiered to a full house at 99 Canal in New York earlier this week. The performance was part of the official program of the 2023 Performa Biennial and a first-time collaboration between Lemsalu and Florentine.

The Performa Biennial brings together some of today's most innovative visual artists, and this year is taking place for the tenth time at venues across New York from November 1 to 19. As part of this year's Baltic focus, Estonian contemporary artists Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine performed a sold-out show at New York's 99 Canal on November 5.

"The selection of Estonian artists' performance in the main program of Performa during the biennial's jubilee year is a significant landmark for which a lot of preparatory work has been done," said Karin Laansoo, curator "As Long as Blood Beats in our Fountains."

"Of course, we are particularly pleased with the profound interest of the audience – the performance was sold out despite there being two other events in the Performa program at the same time," Laansoo added.

According to a press release, "As Long as the Blood Beats in our Fountains" centers on a landscape of questions, pleasures, and transformations. The venture highlighted themes present in much of their individual work including that wildness is really crafted after an image of ourselves, that the quotidian is often a surreal ecstasy, and that time's passing is far more akin – like water itself – to metamorphic changes of state than to linear progressions of narrative.

Based between New York and Tallinn, Kris Lemsalu is a multidisciplinary artist whose varied practice spans sculpture and performance. She also represented Estonia in the 58th Venice Biennial in 2019 and her works have been exhibited worldwide.

Described as "uncanny and ethereal," Kitty Florentine is an Estonian artist whose genre-bending practice explores the textures in sound you can touch and sense. Her most recent album was nominated at for Indie/Alternative Album of the Year at the 2023 Estonian Music Awards.

Continuing the biennial's Baltic focus, a three-month Baltic Fellowship program is also taking place for the first time. During the fellowship, three young curators from the Baltic countries - Kerly Ritval from Estonia, Aiste Liuka Jonynaite from Lithuania and Tina Petersone from Latvia –  will gain experience from working alongside Performa's own curators and producers.

The Baltic Fellowship for the 2023 Performa Biennial is organized in cooperation with the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC), the Rupert Art Center in Vilnius and the Latvian Center for Contemporary Art (LCCA).

The ECADC's long-standing collaboration with Performa began in 2017, when Estonia was the focus country of the biennial.

This year, the Finnish Open Pavilion is also being showcased in the biennal's program, as a way of providing a unique opportunity to amplify contemporary art from the Nordic and Baltic region in the art capital of the world.

Founded by curator RoseLee Goldberg, Performa has produced nine biennials since the first took place in 2005. Since then over 1,000 artists have participated in Performa Biennial events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Võru residents concerned about their mayor's plan to excavate quarry

17:02

Madis Kallas: Choices made today determine if Estonia becomes single city state

17:01

Some of Tallinn's outdoor ice rinks to open this weekend

16:54

Tartu residents worried by low railing at Emajõgi riverfront promenade

16:35

Estonia's top men's tennis players compete in front of home crowd on Friday

15:55

Estonian artists Kris Lemsalu and Kitty Florentine perform sold-out show in New York

15:34

Estonian diplomat: Taipei representation name very important to China

15:30

PM Kallas on Reform Party ratings slump: I cannot shirk responsibility

14:55

Prime minister sees no way to discuss teachers' wage hike before August

14:26

Jüri Ratas: Eesti 200 needs to get out of the 'big squirrel's' shadow

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

08.11

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

08.11

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

08.11

Daily: China ambassador may leave Estonia if Taipei office opened

09:34

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

08.11

MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: