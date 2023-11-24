Estonian artist Nele Tiidelepp performs at Margot Samel gallery in New York

Estonian artist Nele Tiidelepp's performance
Estonian artist Nele Tiidelepp's performance "Hair in My Mouth" in New York. Source: Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC)
Estonian multidisciplinary artist Nele Tiidelepp gave a showcase performance of her work "Hair in My Mouth" at the Margot Samel contemporary art gallery in New York on Friday, November 17.

Estonian multidisciplinary artist Nele Tiidelepp showcased her performance "Hair in My Mouth" at the Margot Samel art gallery in New York on Friday, November 17.

"Hair in My Mouth" examines this traditional format by looping sound and text. Together, these elements engage with the histories, symbolisms, and recurring structuring principles that these traditions carry with them to look at how we can move away from repeated patterns of domination.

According to a press release, Nele Tiidelepp's research for "Hair in My Mouth" emerged from Estonian Folkloric songs, which commonly describe daughters leaving the homes of their fathers for marriage.

Estonian artist Nele Tiidelepp's performance "Hair in My Mouth" in New York. Source: Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC)

Tiidelepp, who was born in Estonia is currently living and studyng in Germany. Her work activates contemporary critical theory by using the human body as a space and site for critiquing greater social and political control.

ontrol. Invested in social relations between individuals and communities, she often engages multiple participants and prompts spontaneous reactions to materials and events in her work.

The performance in New York was curated by Kerly Ritval, organized by the Estonian Contemporary Art Development Center (ECADC) / Kai Art Center and supported by Baltic Culture Fund along with the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

