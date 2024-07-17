Gallery: Estonian artist Kris Lemsalu opens new solo exhibition in Austria

News
The pening of Kris Lemsalu's exhibition
The pening of Kris Lemsalu's exhibition "Holy Hell Ooo" in Bregenz, Austria. Source: Udo Mittelberger
News

Last Saturday (July 13), Estonian artist Kris Lemsalu's solo exhibition "Holy Hell Ooo" opened at the Magazin4 Cultural Center in Bregenz, Austria.

For the exhibition, Lemsalu transformed the exhibition space of Magazin 4 into a ritual space where, through material force, all the themes that lie between birth and death are on display.

The textile works for the exhibition were created in collaboration with Julia Heuer. The exhibition was opened with a performance by Maria Metsalu and Gregor Kulla.

The exhibition is part of the Bregenz Cultural Summer program. During the cultural summer, people can experience photographic art, installations, film, performing arts, paintings and more in different locations around the city.

The theme of the cultural summer is "Märchenstunde,, or "Fairy Tale Hour, and it aims to invite people to reflect on traditional values through the telling of fairy tales, as well as discussions about religion, myths and rituals.

Kris Lemsalu's exhibition in Bregenz will be open until October 13 and can be found at Bergmannstraße 6.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole



