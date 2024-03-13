This year's Telliskivi art festival 'Ma ei saa aru' to focus on fashion

The fourth annual "Ma ei saa aru" ("I don't get it") contemporary art festival is set to take place at Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City from May 9-11. The festival's three-day program, which this year focuses on fashion art, will be interest for those taking their first steps into the world of contemporary art as well as for established professionals in the field.

The festival program begins with one large-scale exhibition and three smaller ones. During the festival there will be four round-table discussions on fashion art, as well as scouting visits to the studios of fashion artists and designers, and workshops for young and old alike. There will also be a series of performances and special events.

"Fashion art is in constant dialogue with the processes taking place in society, amplifying its cultural signs and the spirit of the times," said Bianka Soe, the festival's main organizer.

"We will discuss, among other things, the perennial themes of whether fashion is an art, as well as whether and why we need fashion, along with what the prejudices, lessons, generation and gender gaps are, and much more." Soe added.

The main exhibition "Re_form_action," which aligns with the festival's overriding theme, opens in the Green Hall of the Telliskivi Creative Center at the same time as the festival, and will stay open until August 18.

The exhibition focuses on the emotional relationship between people and the garments they wear, as well as its sustainability aspects and close connection with art. Audiences are invited to reflect on a fashion system in need of change, full of critical contradictions, embarrassing confessions, both deserved and unjustified cancellations, the inevitable endings of old narratives and the inevitability of new ones.

The exhibition features the work of 20 younger generation (fashion) artists from Estonia and neighboring countries.

The participants include Karl Joonas Alamaa, Kadi Adrikorn, Irina Dzhus (Ukraine), Liisa Kanemägi, Annika Kiidron, Andreas Kübar, Elina Laitinen (Finland), Hanna Lampinen (Finland), Kris Lemsalu, Urmas Lüüs, Mari Masso, Cärol Ott, Kärolin Raadik, Karl-Christoph Rebane, Jaanus Samma, Lisette Sivard, Sorcerer, Kirke Talu, Marta Vaarik, Ron Verlin, Tauri Västrik.

The exhibition is curated by Marion Laev and Bianka Soe.

The annual "Ma ei saa aru" festival was initiated to popularize different art forms in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City by bringing contemporary art closer to people via its diverse program. The past three festivals have focused on street art, sculpture and sound art respectively. The festival is organized by Telliskivi Creative City in cooperation with experienced artists and residents.

The 2024 "Ma ei saa aru" festival takes place at Telliskivi Creative City in Tallinn from May 9-11. More information is available here.

The 2023 "Ma ei saa aru" festival. Source: MESA 2023_Aron Urb

