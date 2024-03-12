Expansion of e-scooter parking areas planned for Kadriorg and Telliskivi

Following a successful pilot project in collaboration with electric scooter rental services Bolt and Tuul in central Tallinn last year, plans are now underway to extend the designated parking areas for electric scooters to Kadriorg and Telliskivi this summer. According to a City of Tallinn press release, the exact locations and number of parking spots will be finalized by May.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that the main goal of organizing electric scooter parking is to ensure pedestrian safety and thereby create a higher quality urban space in which everyone can move safely and comfortably.

"The system of electric scooter parking areas tested in the city center last year was successful, and therefore we plan to continue this in cooperation with the companies. We managed to make the urban space safer for pedestrians and also organize it better, as the rental scooters were located in designated spots," Svet said.

This year, the parking area will be expanded towards Kadriorg and Telliskivi. The Tallinn Transport Department, in collaboration with service providers, will finalize the exact locations of the parking spots by the beginning of May, after which they will be marked in the urban space with road surface markings or bollards. Service providers will also make the necessary adjustments in their respective applications.

Henri Arras, head of public policy at Bolt, said it is important for everyone to have a convenient and safe experience traveling in the city. "By extending electric scooter parking areas to Kadriorg and Telliskivi, we contribute to creating a more pleasant and convenient urban space. Our experience and feedback indicate that when parking areas are well-planned and strategically located throughout the city with optimal density, it benefits all parties involved," said Arras.

Scooters in Tallinn. Source: Albert Truuväärt

Tuul's CEO, Raivis Ozoliņš, deemed last year's pilot project a success, and suggested that Riga, where the company also operates, could learn from Tallinn's example.

"We observed two major benefits: firstly, location-based parking restrictions greatly enhanced the urban landscape, and secondly, the feedback from our customers was overwhelmingly positive. Despite a minor decrease in ride numbers due to less flexibility, we're convinced that the contributions from service operators are vital for fostering a better urban environment. Therefore, expanding parking zones in central Tallinn, an area with high pedestrian traffic, represents an effective collaboration. I must also praise the Tallinn city team for their thorough consideration of the parking strategy together with the operators," said Ozoliņš.

In choosing the locations of parking areas, both traffic safety and user convenience are considered. Preferred locations are those slightly away from the direct path of pedestrians, as well as near intersections and pathways, but which do not limit visibility or overly disturb motor vehicle traffic. For the convenience of rental service users, it is important that the areas are easily noticeable and usable, and that they form a considerable network in the area according to demand.

The new electric scooter parking regulation is expected to take effect at the beginning of summer, depending on how all parties involved complete their preparatory work. Further notice will be provided separately.

Last year, for a test period, 126 specially designated parking areas for scooters were established in Tallinn city center, designed by the Tallinn Transport Department in cooperation with Tuul and Bolt. The pilot area was bounded in the city center by Toompuiestee, Kaarli puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Laikmaa tänav, Rävala puiestee, as well as Liivalaia tänav, Suur-Ameerika tänav, Endla tänav and Tehnika tänav.

--

