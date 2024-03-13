LSM: Riga-Tartu train link not ready in time for most European culture capital events

While the restoration of a direct rail link between the Latvian capital, Riga, and Estonia's second city, Tartu, is set to go ahead, it will not be ready in time for the bulk of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture events in the summer, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

The option of restarting a direct train link between the Latvian capital and Estonia's second city has, LSM reports, been tossed around for years to no avail, but in recent months has seemed to gain traction given Tartu's desire to attract large numbers of Latvians to its 2024 European Capital of Culture festivities.

This means the delay will come as a disappointment to those from south of the border who had hoped that Tartu would be a short train ride away come the summer.

In principle, Estonia and Latvia have agreed on resuming train services between Tartu and Riga, around 250km apart, LSM says.

Latvian train operator "Pasažieru Vilciens" (PV) acting Chairman Raitis Nešpors told Latvian Radio on Tuesday: "The goal now is […] early October. Estonia will initially fund this transport."

However, due to various obstacles not being resolved in time, the new route will not be available earlier than the autumn, likely October.

While the Tartu2024 program runs until the end of the year, most of the larger events are concentrated in the warmer months.

The PV chair said that one of the obstacles has been a lack of rolling stock; as it happens Estonian rolling stock staffed by Latvian drivers and conductors etc. will be used.

That rolling stock is still awaiting certification, LSM reports.

Anyone visiting Tartu from Riga will have to take the train to Valka/Valga and then change for the onward trip to Tartu. Given the infrequency of services, LSM reports that the total journey time can take as much four-and-a-half hours travel time alone, waiting time excluded, making for an average speed of little more than 55 km/h (bus journeys between the two cities usually take even longer).

--

