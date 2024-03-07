Passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport up 5.6 percent in February

More than 200,000 passengers travelled through Tallinn Airport this February, which is an increase of 5.6 percent on year. The growth in passenger numbers is mainly due to the increase in the number of seats offered by airlines, as well as the increase in the number of destinations.

This February, there were regular flights from Tallinn to 32 destinations. After a short winter break, Aegean Airlines started direct flights to Athens and SunExpress to Antalya, while SAS reopened its connections to Copenhagen and Oslo. The highest number of passengers was on the Helsinki route, with an average of eight flights per day from Tallinn. Frankfurt was second and Riga third.

The market shares of the airlines operating at Tallinn Airport were as follows: airBaltic 26.7 percent, Ryanair 14 percent, Lufthansa 11.5 percent and Finnair 10.6 percent. As is typical for the season, charter flights mainly headed to beach holiday destinations such as Egypt, the Canary Islands and Sri Lanka.

According to Tallinn Airport AS board member Eero Pärgmäe, the results for February are good with the winter school break bringing a buzz and a sense of what to expect during the airport's summer season.

"We're pleased with the number of passengers in the first few months of the year and are preparing for the peak summer season," said Pärgmäe.

"This means that a number of improvements are currently underway at the airport – in early April, we'll be able to replace all five security screening devices, which means a more comfortable and faster security check in the future. The construction of the Business Lounge is in its final stages and we'll open the new and larger lounge also in April," he added.

"Major construction work is underway in the non-Schengen area, where we'll open new passenger waiting areas in the summer. The construction period is a little difficult for passengers, but we're doing our best to cause as little inconvenience as possible."

A total of 3,997 passengers travelled through Estonia's regional airports in February: 2,890 in Kuressaare, 764 in Kärdla, 183 in Ruhnu, 116 in Pärnu and 44 in Tartu.

