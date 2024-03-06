Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

A strike by security staff at Frankfurt Airport slated to take place Thursday, March 7 will impact Estonian air connections as well, as flights between Tallinn Airport and Frankfurt and Munich have already been canceled for Thursday and Friday.

According to the flight info posted by German flag-carrier Lufthansa, among the flights canceled are two regularly scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Tallinn and back on Thursday as well as three scheduled roundtrip flights between Frankfurt and Tallinn and one roundtrip flight from Munich to the Estonian capital on Friday.

These cancellations come as a security staff strike organized by Verdi, Germany's second-largest trade union, is effectively shutting down the country's busiest airport to originating passengers slated to depart from it, as these passengers will not be able to pass through legally required security checks, Frankfurt Airport said Wednesday.

Airport operator Fraport is "asking all passengers starting their journey in Frankfurt not to come to the airport on March 7, and to contact their airline," the company said in a statement.

According to the latest information on Lufthansa's homepage, Saturday's planned flights between Frankfurt and Tallinn should still operate as scheduled.

(2/2) Originating passengers departing from FRA will thus not be able to pass through the legally required security checks. We advise all originating passengers to avoid coming to the airport. Please contact your airline or travel operator for information regarding your flight. — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) March 6, 2024

Admitting that the strike in Germany may nonetheless still affect passengers with layovers to other destinations as well, Tallinn Airport spokesperson Aet Härmaorg told ERR that Lufthansa should be contacting passengers with bookings impacted by the strike directly.

Härmaorg recommended they keep an eye on the airline's website and mobile app as well.

Germany is facing strike action on three fronts this week, with walkouts also planned by the country's railroad engineers as well as ground staff at Lufthansa, Reuters reported, with several of the airline's subsidiaries to go on a 60-hour warning strike beginning Wednesday night at 8 p.m. local time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!