X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

News
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A strike by security staff at Frankfurt Airport slated to take place Thursday, March 7 will impact Estonian air connections as well, as flights between Tallinn Airport and Frankfurt and Munich have already been canceled for Thursday and Friday.

According to the flight info posted by German flag-carrier Lufthansa, among the flights canceled are two regularly scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Tallinn and back on Thursday  as well as three scheduled roundtrip flights between Frankfurt and Tallinn and one roundtrip flight from Munich to the Estonian capital on Friday. 

These cancellations come as a security staff strike organized by Verdi, Germany's second-largest trade union, is effectively shutting down the country's busiest airport to originating passengers slated to depart from it, as these passengers will not be able to pass through legally required security checks, Frankfurt Airport said Wednesday.

Airport operator Fraport is "asking all passengers starting their journey in Frankfurt not to come to the airport on March 7, and to contact their airline," the company said in a statement.

According to the latest information on Lufthansa's homepage, Saturday's planned flights between Frankfurt and Tallinn should still operate as scheduled.

Admitting that the strike in Germany may nonetheless still affect passengers with layovers to other destinations as well, Tallinn Airport spokesperson Aet Härmaorg told ERR that Lufthansa should be contacting passengers with bookings impacted by the strike directly.

Härmaorg recommended they keep an eye on the airline's website and mobile app as well.

Germany is facing strike action on three fronts this week, with walkouts also planned by the country's railroad engineers as well as ground staff at Lufthansa, Reuters reported, with several of the airline's subsidiaries to go on a 60-hour warning strike beginning Wednesday night at 8 p.m. local time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

19:19

TSO greenlights Utilitas' manual frequency reserve device

18:45

Nearly half of Estonians use Estonian and Russian at work, quarter uses also English

18:17

Tallinn schools providing free menstrual products to students

17:36

Tallinn planning to establish Kopli volunteer fire brigade

17:10

Selection of Cold War-era sci-fi movies set for Tartu Elektriteater in May

17:05

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

16:26

Estonia joins US' Minerals Security Partnership initiative

16:22

Nordica: Marabu making false factual claims Updated

16:11

Watchdog forecasts uptick in cyberattacks in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

05.03

Colorful auroras could be seen increasingly often in coming weeks

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.03

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

09:39

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

05.03

Nordica privatization process likely delayed due to court claim

05.03

Last winter colder than the norm in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: