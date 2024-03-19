Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

This summer, there will be direct flights from Tallinn to over 50 different destinations. Three new airlines will be operating from the airport, with Eurowings flying to Prague, Transavia France to Paris and flydubai to Dubai.

According to a Tallinn Airport press release, six new flight destinations will also be available this summer. In addition to Prague and Dubai, there flights are set to operate from Tallinn to Burgas (Bulgaria), while connections to Billund (Denmark), Malta and Rome are set to re-open.

The Dubai flights are the first directly linking Estonia to the United Arab Emirates. In addition to these new destinations, almost all 17 of the airlines flying out of Tallinn will be operating more frequent flights this summer. There are 20 percent more flight tickets on sale this year than in 2023, and the numbers also exceed those for 2019.

Tallinn Airport AS board member Eero Pärgmäe said the airport is pleased with the summer schedule. "It's an extraordinary year when you get to announce that as many as three new airlines will be coming to Tallinn," Pärgmäe said.

"Neither Eurowings, which forms part of the Lufthansa group, nor Transavia France, which belongs to the KLM/Air France group, are particularly well known among Estonian travelers just yet, but we hope that both the Prague and Paris flights attract a good number of passengers," Pärgmäe added.

"And the flydubai flights launching on October 12 will open up the Emirates network to Estonian jet-setters, meaning even more options for long-haul travel. Quite a few older destinations will be making a comeback this summer as well, so there'll be plenty for everyone to choose from."

The highest number of additional connections will be offered on the Stockholm route, with both SAS and Ryanair increasing their number of flights to the Swedish capital, to a combined total of eight per day. This will also be the biggest route during the summer season in terms of number of seats available. On the Helsinki route, there will be up to ten flights a day. airBaltic will be flying from Tallinn to a total of 22 destinations, including on the new routes to Burgas, Malta and Billund.

Eero Pärgmäe said that given the bigger picture, the airport is very grateful to those travelers who choose to fly from Tallinn.

"Our combined efforts have resulted in something pretty amazing," Pärgmäe said. "With a national population comparable to that of just one part of any of Europe's largest cities, we've managed to put together and maintain a more than decent portfolio of destinations. That's quite an unusual achievement in European aviation."

