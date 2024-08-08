Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

Flydubai jet.
Flydubai jet. Source: www.flydubai.com
UAE airline Flydubai has canceled plans to launch a direct flight connection between Tallinn and Dubai this October.

"The airline Flydubai's expansion plans and the launch of new routes, both in Tallinn and elsewhere in the Baltics as well as in several other planned locations have been temporarily frozen due to Boeing's delays in its 2024-2025 aircraft delivery schedule," Tallinn Airport marketing communications project manager Aet Härmaorg told ERR.

According to Härmaorg, the airline has confirmed that once the aircraft deliveries resume, Tallinn will once again be on Flydubai's list of new destinations. When that may be, however, the airline is unable to say, as the delivery of the new aircraft depends on Boeing.

She noted that passengers who had booked flights will receive a refund, and that the airline will be in touch shortly with passengers who had bought tickets through its website. Those who booked flights via a travel agency should reach out to their agency.

"Of course we regret the cancellation of these flights, because we've worked hard on this route for years," said Tallinn Airport board member Eero Pärgmäe. "At the same time, we understand the airline's difficult situation, and are working closely with Flydubai to ensure that the Tallinn-Dubai route can still be launched as soon as possible."

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

