Tallinn Airport serves record number of passengers in July

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
This July, Tallinn Airport served a total of 343,500 passengers, smashing the previous record of 333,233 passengers set this May, the airport announced Wednesday.

On average, more than 11,000 passengers a day passed through Estonia's main airport, according to a press release.

"July's high passenger numbers were influenced by the [summer] vacation period, and the number of airline tickets sold increased by one-fifth on year," said Tallinn Airport CCO and board member Eero Pärgmäe. "The growth in passenger numbers was even faster, reaching 24 percent."

Last month, Tallinn Airport served a total of 38 regular scheduled routes, and together with charter flights it was possible to fly nonstop from Tallinn to 44 different destinations.

The most popular nonstop or direct flight destinations were Stockholm, Riga and Helsinki; the most popular destinations for charter flights, meanwhile, were resorts in Turkey, Greece and Montenegro.

The largest airlines operating out of Tallinn Airport were airBaltic with a 30 percent market share, Ryanair with 22 percent and Lufthansa with 11 percent of all passengers.

The number of flight operations in July increased by 16 percent on year as well, reaching a total of 4,030 – of which 2,922 were regular flights.

"Demand remains strong, and we hope that people in Estonia will extend their summer by flying to Europe this fall," Pärgmäe added.

Last month, a total of 8,546 passengers were served by Estonia's regional airports as well.

This included 4,136 passengers at Saaremaa's Kuressaare Airport, 2,197 at Tartu Airport – of which 2,021 flew on the regular scheduled Tartu-Helsinki route – 2,134 at Hiiumaa's Kärdla Airport and 65 at Pärnu Airport.

Another 14 passengers were served by Ruhnu Airfield.

Kuressaare Airport on the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

