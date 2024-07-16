Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

News
The number 4 tram terminating at Tallinn Airport.
The number 4 tram terminating at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

An extra tram line will be built in the capital by 2026 to the airport to increase movement between Tallinn city center and Ülemist for residents and tourists.

The track will allow vehicles to pass each other, change timetables and potentially open an additional tram line to the airport in the future.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) emphasized that Tallinn is investing in the future.

"The additional tram line branch at the airport will help connect Tallinn with the rest of the world. Transportation is the lifeblood of the economy, and fast and convenient transportation options are essential for the development of the entire country," Järvan said in a statement.

"Ülemiste is a rapidly developing area with increasing movement of both city residents and tourists. This current investment in the additional tram line branch will enable us to further improve the connection between the airport and the Ülemiste business district, as we will be able to open another additional line in this direction if needed in the future."

AS Tallinna Linnatransport is preparing a design procurement for the construction of the additional tram line branch to the airport.

Construction work is planned for next year, with the new branch expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Due to the construction of the Rail Baltic terminal, trams are currently not running to the airport, with the connection set to resume in January 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Magnetic MRO business growing in Tallinn

16:40

Kaupo Meiel: Like her or not, Kaja Kallas will certainly be remembered

16:18

Gallery: Sixth Tagaranna Literature Day held in Saaremaa

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

15:55

Baltic TSOs end BRELL electricity agreement with Russia, Belarus

15:50

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

15:20

Finnish bands to perform live on Tartu's Car-free Avenue this Thursday

15:17

Report: Estonia's rural schools have great potential as community centers

14:41

Folklorist: Estonians abroad may be more deliberate about language, culture

14:39

Political parties spend up to a million euros on European election campaigns Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

14.07

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo