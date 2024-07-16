Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

An extra tram line will be built in the capital by 2026 to the airport to increase movement between Tallinn city center and Ülemist for residents and tourists.

The track will allow vehicles to pass each other, change timetables and potentially open an additional tram line to the airport in the future.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) emphasized that Tallinn is investing in the future.

"The additional tram line branch at the airport will help connect Tallinn with the rest of the world. Transportation is the lifeblood of the economy, and fast and convenient transportation options are essential for the development of the entire country," Järvan said in a statement.

"Ülemiste is a rapidly developing area with increasing movement of both city residents and tourists. This current investment in the additional tram line branch will enable us to further improve the connection between the airport and the Ülemiste business district, as we will be able to open another additional line in this direction if needed in the future."

AS Tallinna Linnatransport is preparing a design procurement for the construction of the additional tram line branch to the airport.

Construction work is planned for next year, with the new branch expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Due to the construction of the Rail Baltic terminal, trams are currently not running to the airport, with the connection set to resume in January 2026.

